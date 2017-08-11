Phoenix Suns reveal new Nike uniforms

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled new team jerseys for the 2017-2018 National Basketball Association season.

As part of Nike’s revamp, teams will also no longer have home and away jerseys, but instead “Association” and “Icon” editions to choose from. This, with the font changes, creates a jersey that is really nice to look at. One of those teams was the Houston Rockets, who chose to maintain a low profile with their reveal.

The first reaction many had to their new jerseys was “bleh”. And rightly so. While other teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers used the switch to Nike to undergo a complete makeover, the Rockets made a decision to simply clean up and modernize their previous uniforms.

Do the new Nike jerseys look better than the previous iterations? Yes. In fact, the uniform isn’t much different than the old one with subtle changes made to its stripes.

Check out some additional images of the LA Clippers’ “Association” and “Icon” uniforms below. Purple and Orange is prevalent throughout the trim of the new uniforms. Again, probably as a result of the cleaner, more modern look.

The Spurs said the Icon Edition uniforms will be debuted during the Spurs preseason game at Sacramento on October 2, and the Association Edition jerseys will debut during the Spurs vs. Kings game at home on October 6.

However, it seems this isn’t the season’s last jersey reveal.

