Pinoys in Guam worry about NoKor’s threat

“Nuclear weapons can not be tolerated under any circumstances”, he said.

Mistry believes the US should be focused right now on avoid a war.

The Philippine consulate in Agana responded to North Korea’s threat to fire missiles near the U.S. territory of Guam with an emergency contingency plan to help the thousands of Filipinos there respond to an attack.

A key ruling-party official said, “You need to remember that North Korea tends to resort to maximum brinkmanship before turning to dialogue”.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar said that contingency plans have been prepared to ensure the safety of overseas Filipino workers should North Korea launch a missile strike on Guam island.

“My guess is Kim Jong Un will deliver on this threat”, Congressman Mike Coffman, who represents Aurora and sits on the Armed Services Committee said.

“We are getting ready to increase our military presence there, we are moving some forces off Okinawa into Guam“, Coffman added.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said in an interview with WCPO Wednesday, “We’ve got to also make clear to our allies and to our enemies like North Korea that. we’re going to stand firm”. He said it may take weeks to get more survival shelters.

“I think we have to be very careful in terms of a military response”, Coffman said. “What we can try to do is look for least bad options and really move step-by-step”.