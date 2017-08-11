PM Modi hails Amit Shah as a diligent worker

He also told the lawmakers that Shah will make sure they are in attendance in both the Houses, reports DNA.

Informed sources said PM Modi told the meeting that the party was bigger than any individual and asked why MPs should be reminded about the need to attend Parliament.

PM Modi also reminded the members that Amit Shah will be in Parliament now and they should be regular in attending the sittings. The PM noted that members had been cautioned against it on many occasions, sources said.

Modi said it was hard to run the affairs of a ruling party as the government often faced a lot of questions. Expanding the organisation against this backdrop was a challenge and Shah lived up to it in a very skillful manner, the PM said. “It was a fight between democracy and autocracy throughout the night and we are happy that democracy has come out victorious in the end”, Banerjee said here at a public meeting where she officially flagged off the “BJP quit India” movement of the Trinamool Congress.

He also says that Congress MLAs from different communities like Rajput, OBC, SC and ST have defected from the party as they were not satisfied with the leadershipGujarat BJP has taken a dig at Congress senior MLA and national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil for his role in Rajya Sabha polls.

He said the Opposition party was in such a “poor shape” due to desertion by its membersthat it managed to win the seat by a margin of less than one vote.

BJP chief Amit Shah made his maiden entry into the house of elders and so did party nominee and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, clinching 46 votes each, an EC official said.

The BJP is the successor to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which had merged into the Janata Party in 1977.