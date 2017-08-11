PM Modi is more talk, less action: NCP

It is no secret that in the 75 years that India has travelled since the Quit India Movement of 1942, five years after which came freedom from colonial yoke, the stumbling block in the nation’s progress has been the political class while ordinary Indians – farmers, workers, jawans, teachers, scientists, and industrialists and traders – have made noteworthy contributions to propel this country to the rank of leading nations of the world – their religion, language and caste being no bar. Opposition leaders including Congress President Sonia Gandhi recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and also took digs at the government over its economic policies and “attacks on democracy”. “Be it him neither (Modi) nor the government has done anything in the past three years”.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said in the Lok Sabha that while the clarion call in the 1942 Quit India Movement was “karenge ya marenge” ( will do or die), today it is “karenge aur kar ke rahenge” (We will do it).

In the almost 40-minute speech, Modi recalled the role played by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Jayaprakash Narayan and others but did not mention country’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru. It is indictment enough that 70 years after independence and 75 years after millions gave their lives precisely for these objectives, we are still having to talk of the same goals with a measure of urgency.

As both houses of Parliament participated in a discussion to mark the 75 anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s “Quit India” call to the British, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed corruption, poverty and illiteracy as “the greatest challenges” facing India today and sought special initiatives to end these over the next five years. “We can’t and we won’t allow sectarian forces to succeed”. If we have to preserve freedom, we will have to defeat the forces endangering it. “Are attempts not being made to destroy the foundation of democracy?”

However, soon after Modi finished addressing the House, Congress president Sonia Gandhi rose to take not-so-subtle jibes at the BJP, asserting that “some organisations opposed the Quit India movement”.

“We will not allow the idea of India to be a prisoner to narrow mindedness and communal ideology”.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the freedom fighters had given call for “Bharat Chhodo” (Quit India) and the country’s unity will be further strengthened with “Bharat Jodo” (Unite India) movement from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The members unanimously adopted the resolution amid the thumping of desks. The Lok Sabha resolution pledged to form a powerful, prosperous, clean, glorious India which is corruption free, has good administration, is advanced in science and technology and committed to inclusive development.

Chairman Hamid Ansari read out the resolution, after which the house unanimously adopted it.