Police deny new evidence against R. Kelly, despite Georgia politician’s statement

“Today, I am asking District Attorney Paul Howard and his investigative officers and prosecutors to fully review the report of the John Creek Police and follow every lead – no matter where it leads, or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice”.

To that end, and considering the outrage over the ensuing August 25 concert by R. Kelly at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in College Park, Fulton County Chairman John H. Eaves will hold an emergency news conference this morning and call for a full criminal investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Lt. Chris Byers of the Johns Creek police department, where the house is located, told the AJC Friday “there is no new evidence in the closed investigation”.

Eaves is also running for mayor of Atlanta. Wolf Creek Amphitheatre and Fulton County should not be vehicles through which R. Kelly can increase his notoriety, gloss over and normalize his behavior, and continue to profit and fund his crimes against women. While Eaves said he is unclear as to what that evidence is, he claims it is enough to get the D.A.’s office involved. “We let them know what was going on due to the high profile nature of the incident and figured they would be getting calls about it”.

The allegations against R. Kelly are getting deeper, and his case is becoming highly concerning as more alleged details surface. Savage also released a video in which she claimed she is “fine”, but refused to disclose her location or whether she is free to leave. DeRogatis, who received the tape from an anonymous source in 2000 and turned it over to police, wrote the article that launched the investigation.

The 50-year-old R&B star is facing accusations from two sets of parents, who claim he has brainwashed their daughters and other women, and records his sexual encounters with them.

Last month, Buzzfeed broke an explosive story alleging that R. Kelly has been holding and controlling a group of underaged women in a “cult”, where he sexually coaches them, makes child pornography, controls their appearance, and dictates when they’re allowed to eat, bathe and sleep.