Police investigate shooting at unknown location

Paris Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, but where it happened is unclear.

Police say the 19-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital at about 10:30 p.m. and the vehicle and occupants that dropped him off fled the scene shortly afterwards.

While investigators believe the driver may have taken off westbound down the 106 Street ramp exit, police were still looking for witnesses or anyone who may have information on the driver or vehicle involved.

The individuals fled police and a foot chase ensued, ending in two of the three people being arrested.

The two suspects were taken into custody for questioning in relation to the shooting and are both facing charges in relation to the drugs and the handgun.

Police then turned their investigation towards a suspicious vehicle, believed to be connected to the situation. Police said it's not yet known what, if any, role any of the individuals played in the shooting and they are not now facing charges.

Officers were later notified that the incident may have taken place in Oklahoma.