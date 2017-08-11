Police looking for 2-year-old last seen in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Police are asking the public’s help to locate a 2-year-old girl who reportedly was taken forcibly from a van about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Grace Avenue.

At the request of Fort Wayne police, the alert was canceled late Thursday afternoon.

Police said they are in the process of trying to get information on who dropped the girl off at the local Wendys.

State police earlier said Adayah was believed to have been abducted by her father.

Adayah is 2 feet, 6 inches tall.

Police believed she was abducted by her father, according to the alert.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was investigating the abduction of 2-year-old Adayah Bratton. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Scott, 46, is described as 5-foot-10, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 1-888-582-6237, or 911.

Police were originally searching for a red 2011 Hyundai Accent with IN license plate VKZ918. He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants and black-and-white gym shoes.