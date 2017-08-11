Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Stock Price

Keep in mind that Investors should not rely only on an analyst’s recommendation when taking a decision whether to buy, hold, or sell a stock. This forecast is a point estimate that provides investors with a benchmark against which to directly compare stock price in the short run.Target prices made by analysts employed by large brokers, who have access to a greater resource pool, are more likely to be met over the 12-month forecast period.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DiamondRock Hospitality Company, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 8 said it’s a HOLD, 4 reported it as Underperform. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS AG upgraded Diamondrock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,011 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.115 and a beta of 1.38. The stock closing price is now trading upward to its 50 day moving average with change of 2.75%, tumbled to its 20 day moving average with figure of -0.76% and above its 200 day moving average with value 17.88%. The stock touched 52-week High of $12.07 on 07/17/17 and 52-week Low of $8.73 on 11/04/16. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has risen 33.29% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. A month ago, analyst EPS consensus estimated earnings of US$0.14 per share. The company had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.73 million. Diamondrock Hospitality had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Diamondrock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter past year.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DiamondRock Hospitality Company now shows a Weekly Performance of -0.51%, where Monthly Performance is 1.57%, Quarterly performance is 6.51%, 6 Months performance is 3.01% and yearly performance percentage is 15.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondrock Hospitality will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp owns 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 4.32 million shares. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of -0.08 in sequential terms, the DRH saw sales decline by -0.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)’s ROE is 5.41%, while industry’s is 15.44%. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 19,620 shares and now owns 104,038 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 4,100 shares. Ajo, Lp now owns 791,781 shares with a value of $8,670,000. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondrock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. World Asset Management has an ownership of 12,765 stocks of the real estate investment trust’s shares valued at $142,000 after scooping up an extra 108 stocks in the previous period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).