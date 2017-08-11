Power Finance Corp net dips 17% in Q1

Adani Transmission’s consolidated net profit fell by 31 per cent to Rs 84.10 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company, which had cut back on power supplies to the state government-owned power utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd during the quarter, said that its consolidated income for the quarter was Rs 5,648 crore, 4% higher than Rs 5,418 crore in the year-ago period.

Total sales for this quarter, Q1FY18, came in at Rs. 5590.19 crore.

The group operates in single segment of generating power from renewable sources.

However, Q1 net loss narrowed from Rs 4,960.53 crore of the preceding quarter.

Finance cost for Q1FY18 was Rs 1,407 crore as compared to Rs 1,452 crore in Q1FY17.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 374.40 per scrip, down 3.11 per cent on BSE. The drop in the cost was primarily due to favourable currency movement during the quarter.

Adani said, “Under the aegis of SHAKTI policy, we hope to receive linkages for our PPAs of Tiroda and Kawai plants that do not have linkages presently, which will do away the need for importing coal”.