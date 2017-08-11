Primary school in UP turns into dance bar on Raksha Bandhan

A government primary school in a Mirzapur village in Eastern Uttar Pradesh turned into a dance party venue on the night of Rakshabandhan when relatives of the local village head apparently chose to celebrate a birthday party.

According to media reports, the incident is reported to have taken place on Monday, August 7, at Tetriya village of Jamalpur where the school is situated.

BSA told that school was closed for three days from Saturday to Monday and the principal told him that the gram pradhan asked for the keys of school from him after the classes got over. The video shows that some people are showering money on the vulgar performance of two female dancers. “The village head organised a party to celebrate his son’s birthday in the school”.

A dance programme was held and liquor was also consumed there, he said. The video footage also purportedly showed liquor flowing freely during the dance.

Tiwari instructed a block education officer (BEO) to carry out a probe in the matter.”Assistant teacher Ashok Kumar informed me that village head Ramkesh Yadav organised a dance party on school premises , As Reported By Hindustan Times“.

When the school reopened on Tuesday, the students and the teachers had to remove empty liquor bottles and clean the strewn food left overs, he said. District education officials said that the matter would be thoroughly inquired into and action would be taken against those responsible.

Earlier also there have been instances of schools and even police stations in different parts of the state turning into dance bars on many occasions.