Print advertising decline continues to hit News Corp

News Corp swung to a loss in the quarter ended in June, as the company wrote down the value of its United Kingdom newspaper assets while print advertising declines weighed on revenue.

The company controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his family reported a loss of $430 million in the fiscal quarter ending June 30.

News Corp was required to take a charge of $464 million to mark down the value of its assets at British newspapers, the company said. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Declines in the print advertising market and flailing sales of global newspapers have been blamed.

“I think it’s fair to say on the digital advertising front that in the last half of the fiscal year we didn’t see the growth that we wanted”, said News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson. “We’re confident there will be an improvement in advertising, coordinated with the improvement in digital audience”.

The company, which owns Dow Jones Newswires, has been reducing staff and implementing other cost-cutting measures in its Dow Jones division, which includes the Wall Street Journal, while building up its digital real estate business. The company said that the Wall Street Journal’s average daily digital subscribers rose to 1.27 million, up from 948,000 year over year.

Digital revenues represented to 26 percent of News and Information Services segment revenues, compared to 23 percent a year ago.

Advertising revenue for the company’s news and information services dropped 12 percent from the year-ago quarter, hurt largely by a weak print advertising.