Proper eye protection needed for viewing the eclipse

Bates still has vision in his left eye. The moon will block the sun and turn daylight into darkness.

Millions of Americans are getting ready to view the next eclipse on August 21, but Dr. Russell Van Gelder from the University of Washington School of Medicine warns that blindness is a risk if you don’t have proper eye protection. “And this is a permanent loss”.

Schmidt says when it comes to eye safety and the sun, there is a lot of bad information found online, and through anecdotal advice.

Even if one-tenth of 1 percent of people ignore the warnings, there could be thousands of Americans who lose some vision, he noted. If you don’t have eclipse glasses yet, you really should get them as soon as possible. It takes just a few seconds for the smoke to start. If you stare at the sun, you’re focusing all the energy of that light onto your retina, the light-sensitive tissue in the back of your eye, and essentially burning a hole.

“Once you get a hole in your retina, it just doesn’t work.”

We all have a natural aversion to staring at very bright lights, but we also have the ability to overcome it.

Dr. Wayne Cannon says that when the sun’s rays hit the front of your eye, they travel through your eye ball and hits the part of the eye that controls your central vision, burining your retina.

The damage is known as solar retinopathy.

NASA’s live stream is another option for watching the eclipse. When you have the real deal, you won’t be able to see a thing but the sun. They will indicate they are “ISO 12312-2” compliant somewhere on the glasses.

The American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable eclipse glasses and handheld viewers on its website – stamped with this approval code. Many of our local libraries even offer these glasses for free.

The only time you don’t need to wear the eclipse glasses is during totality, the time the sun is completely covered by the moon. That little sliver is still as bright and damaging as looking at direct sunlight, Van Gelder said.

“It’s so risky for people to look at the sun even for brief periods of time because you can cause permanent damage to the retina – we call it solar retinopathy and it’s really very close to burning a hole in the retina”, said Van Gelder.