Public sex at Wisconsin State Fair could result in charges

Charges may be pending for a man and woman who were captured on video engaging in sexual intercourse at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Identified as Desiree Anderson and Robert Beasley, both 28, the couple was taken into police custody on Monday.

After realizing he was being filmed, Beasley continued thrusting and waved when the person behind the camera told him to “say hi to mom“.

The video, originally shared on Facebook, has been removed, and an investigation into the incident was conducted, local media reported.

“We’re here for a horse show or a dog show – not to make babies“, fair goer Morgan Hakenson said.

Others wondered why the pair couldn’t wait and just go home, with some calling the incident, ‘inexcusable, ‘ and ‘appalling‘.

To date the couple have declined to speculate if they intend returning to the Wisconsin State Fair this upcoming weekend….

It was unclear if the couple is now married to one another as multiple reports have said they are and others have said they “were previously”.

“I wouldn’t think you’d see something like that here”. Dawn Major, a visitor to the fair, told FOX6.

“The case is now under review”, Sue Schrader, a senior executive assistant at the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, told The Post. At one point during the video, Beasley pauses to look up at the camera and wave.

According to his Facebook page, Beasley is an independent professional wrestler who goes by the stage name “The Gay Bar Superstar Bobby Valentino“.

The state fair, which opened last Thursday, runs until August 13.