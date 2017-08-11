PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get first-round byes at badminton World Championships

In fact, there are 12 Indian players in the top 100 of the Men’s Singles list in the recently released BWF rankings.

Prannoy, who clinched the US Open title last month, had reached the quarterfinals at New Zealand Grand Prix Gold at Auckland last week. Prannoy is now the second-best Indian male player on the list with Kidambi Srikanth’s ranking remaining unchanged at No 8.

Kidambi Srikanth, who clinched successive titles at Indonesia and Australia, remained at the eighth spot.

Prannoy tweeted that it felt good to be back in the top 15 of the world rankings though he wouldn’t be playing in the World Championships this time round.

On the other hand, Ajay Jayaram slipped one spot to be No. 17 while Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth remain at No. 8 & 19 respectively.

Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu has 76946 points, while London Games bronze victor Saina Nehwal has 46900 points to be at 16th in the women’s singles ranking.

Out of the Verma brothers, Sameer dropped on spot to No. 29 while Sourabh climbed up 5 spots to No. 32.

Fifth-ranked Sindhu has been seeded fourth for the tournament below Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin while, Saina, now ranked 16, has been seeded 12th.