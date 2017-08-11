PV Sindhu Takes Charge As Deputy Collector In AP Govt

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday assumed office as a Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh government. Sindhu was accompanied by her parents.

She reported to CCLA Chief Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha and later signed the relevant documents to formally join the service. Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister Chandrababu Naidu handed over the appointment letter to her at the state secretariat in the presence of her parents.

Accordingly, the GO was issued on Wednesday appointing Sindhu as Deputy Collector (Category-2), subject to condition that she take up the job within 30 days.”She will be under probation for a three-year periodand undergoing service training”, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Manmohan Singh said in the order.

Sindhu met district collector B Lakshmi Kantham and reported for duty.

The Andhra Pradesh government had offered Group-I officer’s job to Sindhu after she won the silver medal at 2016 Summer Olympics singles badminton event. The Telangana government also honoured her with a Rs 5 crore cash prize and a house plot in Hyderabad. Read Also: PV Sindhu appointed as Group-I officer in Andhra Pradesh The CCLA staff accorded an overwhelming reception to Sindhu, who made India proud with her performance at the Rio Olympics past year. The Andhra Pradesh government amended the AP Public Services Act to process her appointment.

Although Sindhu missed out on gold in Rio de Janeiro, she scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete ever to win silver at the Olympics.