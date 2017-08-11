Queens of the Stone Age Share New Single “The Evil Has Landed”

Listen to “The Evil Has Landed” below, and catch Queens of the Stone Age on tour in a city near you.

Queens of the Stone Age are streaming “The Evil Has Landed” as the second single off their upcoming album “Villains“, due out on August 25. “It’s a new world right now, and sometimes I feel like a dinosaur but most of the time I’m just grateful that we got started before this transition started-I mean we’re still firmly rooted in the world of guitar”. We also got to hear “The Way You Used To Do“, a positively rocking new track from the album that’s a promising sign of what’s to come.

“The title Villains isn’t a political statement”. You can’t control that.

Villains, which will be the seventh album by QOTSA, was produced by Mark Ronson who said, “Queens are and have always been my favorite rock n roll band ever since I walked into Tower on Sunset and bought Rated R in the summer of 2000″.