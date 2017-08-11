Quota? FHP troopers told to write 2 citations an hour per shift

In an email obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, a Florida Highway Patrol major instructed troopers to issue two citations an hour.

Welch urged his troopers to take part in the Statewide Overtime Action Response (SOAR) initiative, where they can make extra money by working the road.

Welch noted the 5 percent pay raise the Legislature and Gov. Rick Scott recently gave troopers, saying that it “has also increased your overtime rate”. However, when you look at citations per hour, we are at 1.3 so we have a goal to reach.

The Times report adds that the Florida Highway Patrol does not receive revenue from speeding tickets.

However, the president of the FHP chapter of the Florida PBA believes the email was setting the parameters for a quota.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St.

Lt. Greg Bueno, public information officer for Troop F, which covers Southwest Florida including from Alligator Alley to Manatee County, said in June as the debate over the first pay raise picked up steam that the troop had 44 vacancies.

“It’s like a want”, Thomas said. But the only way to try to alter that behavior is by impacting the motorist with the sanction surrounding a traffic citation. That’s a quota. That’s a violation of state statute, period.

In Miami-Dade, troopers who met ticket-writing goals for March were given a weekend off with pay in an April memo. “So really at the end of the day if citation is issued, the only benefit to Florida Highway patrol is to potentially save lives”.

Thomas said troopers want to reduce the level of traffic deaths and injuries, but he said they often would rather encourage better driving without writing expensive tickets.

FHP has a budget for 1,974 full time troopers but lost more than 200 troopers previous year.

The memo was directed to troopers working what are called “Hot Spots” – areas where there have been fatal injuries or where serious crashes are more frequent. He said there has always been pressure to hold troopers accountable, but said the email won’t help convince the public that quotas don’t exist.