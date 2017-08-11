Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.2.2 Now Live, Patch Notes Released

Ubisoft and ESL have announced that they are teaming up to provide Go4 Cups for Rainbow Six: Siege players of all abilities on console, and these will be free to enter and open to all Siege players in the UK.

“Finally, we have chose to reduce the number of new maps to three this year (including the released map set in Spain) to truly prioritize our game’s health”. Previously, custom matches required a full lobby within ten minutes of starting a match to get dedicated servers, otherwise they would be hosted peer-to-peer. However, this does mean that player hosted online lobbies will no longer be possible.

In the near future, all Terrorist Hunt matches will be hosted on a dedicated server. With that in mind, we will be implementing an improved integrated voice chat service for all platforms that will be hosted on dedicated servers. Vivox will allow for clearer voice communication and reduce the bandwidth requirements for chat, which will be key improvements in a game that is so heavily dependent on teamwork and communication.

And it appears we’ve been given our first look at the new map coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC. In the past, the aiming animation took a short amount of time to reflect where the vaulter was actually aiming, which sometimes cause some confusion for an enemy watching the vault. The changes will ensure that the vaulter smoothly transitions through. It introduces “a head-to-toe customization that will make you really stand out in the winning screen”.

As appreciation for being loyal and supporting, Ubisoft is gifting all Year 2 Pass owners with Doc’s Gauze headgear and the Mended weapon skin. If you purchase the Year 2 Pass at any point until it expires, you will still receive these two items. We’re still waiting for more details on the season’s title, new operators, and more, but in the meantime, you can start warming up your hard drive, since Ubisoft has shared that the upcoming Y2S3 update will be absolutely massive, as big as 42gb for some PC users.