Ram Boosts 3500’s Tow Rating with Fifth-Wheel Option

Photo of 2018 Ram 3500 courtesy of FCA. Ram says it designed the new hitch to allow owners to haul trailers that previously would have required a Class 4 or Class 5 truck. With the start of 2018 model-year production, the Ram 3500 will offer a segment-dominating 930 lb. -ft. of torque and the exclusive ability to tow 30,000 lbs. with a fifth-wheel hitch.

The 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty is offered with a revised 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel engine, packing 385 horsepower and 930lb-ft of torque – up 30lb-ft over the 2017 Ram 3500. “We understand the attributes most important to our customers within the heavy-duty segment; they demand hard-working, long-lasting capability”. The updates to the engine include higher boost limits through a variable geometry turbo and flow rate increases through the fuel delivery system. With 930 lb-ft of torque, the crown is returned to the Cummins faithful. Although Ram isn’t ready to release horsepower figures for its diesel variant, we expect similar output to the 385-hp unit that now sits at the top of the 2017 Ram 3500HD’s diesel totem pole.

With the scrutiny on the diesel market, it is great to see that a manufacturer is still able to out numbers like this. If that’s not enough towing capacity for you, the 3500 is also rated to haul 31,210 pounds with a gooseneck hitch. Ram didn’t provide specifics about those changes, but it did provide us with a new tow rating for fifth-wheel trailers: 30,000 pounds. The hitch is available for purchase (PN 82215769) at $1,395 or as an option from the factory.

The closest competitor for the Ram 3500 in the world of heavy duty pickups is the Ford F350, which when properly equipped can pull 32,000lbs with the PowerStroke Diesel packing 925lb-ft of torque. We can not wait to see these 2018’s hit the streets.