Ravindra Jadeja credits Kohli & Dhoni after becoming No.1 Test bowler & all-rounder

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for the upcoming Pallekele Test after his accumulated demerit points reached six within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points.

Jadeja, who was named Man-of-the-Match in the second Test, was also docked half his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the incident, which was his second transgression within a 24-month period.He also became the World No.1 all-rounder in Tests on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who is also the top-ranked Test bowler, has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among batsmen.

Cheteshwar Pujara (888 points) gained a place to be third among batsmen while Virat Kohli (813 points) maintained his fifth position. In the second Test against Sri Lanka, Jadeja played an unbeaten hand of 70 runs and also ended up picking 7 wickets. The left-arm orthodox bowler was nurtured by the wicketkeeper batsman.

Indian pace bowlers Mohammad Shami (up three places to 20th) and Umesh Yadav (up three places to 22nd) have also made notable gains.

He was found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct which relates to “throwing a ball” in a “dangerous manner” during the Colombo Test.

As such, Jadeja has been suspended from his side’s third Test against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Pallekele from 12-16 August. He thanked MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for backing him and bringing the best out of him. Four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four ODIs or four T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

It is to be recalled that prior to the commencement of this test, Ashwin was leading the charts for All-Rounder and Bowling.

For South Africa, Hashim Amla’s knocks of 30 and 83 have helped him move up one slot to ninth position while pace bowler Duanne Olivier’s five wickets in the match have taken him up 27 slots up to a career-best 51st position.