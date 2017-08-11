Real raise release clause of Arsenal, Man Utd target to €150m

Ronaldo enjoyed a longer vacation than his Real Madrid teammates to fully recover from Portugal’s participation in the Confederations Cup in June.

Barca beat Real 3-2 in a pre-season “Clasico” friendly in Miami in July but the stakes will be far higher in the Super Cup, the annual curtain raiser in Spain between the Liga champions and King’s Cup holders.

Who would make it into a combined Real Madrid and Manchester United XI?

Barcelona face arch rivals and La Liga champions Madrid in the first leg of Spain’s traditional curtain raiser on Sunday at the Nou Camp.

The second leg takes place next Wednesday in Madrid.

The Spanish outlet have claimed that it is surprising that Real Madrid have not officially publicized the news of this vital agreement.

Madrid will be without midfielder Luka Modric, who will serve a one-game suspension dating back to the 2014 Spanish Super Cup.

The agreement includes a massive 700-million-euro release clause, with Real following a policy of securing their stars with prohibitive figures in a bid to avoid the same scenario that recently saw Paris Saint-Germain sign Neymar from Barcelona by paying his 222-million-euro buy-out fee.

A footage from the Daily Mail showed Ernesto Valverde، gearing up for his first season in charge of Barcelona، put his players through an intense session at the club’s base on Thursday.

Valencia will expect a big improvement on a chaotic last season with the appointment of Marcelino, who built a rock solid defence and consistent side in his years at Villarreal, while Athletic Bilbao are also primed for a new era after losing Valverde, their longest running coach, who has been replaced by reserve team manager Jose Angel Ziganda. “It’s an important title and I think that we are prepared”.