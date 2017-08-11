Red Flag Warning in Place on Park Point Beaches

A father and daughter were pulled from Lake Superior Thursday after going missing off of Park Point Beach in Duluth.

The Duluth Police Department reported earlier that two swimmers had gone missing in the water, and Duluth Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard boats continued searching the waters offshore from the beach house.

Rescuers were called just before 4:30 p.m. after a girl and a man “disappeared in the waves” and their family did not see them surface for several minutes, according to a news release from the Duluth Fire Department.

A Duluth firefighter involved in the search also was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure after a rescue boat capsized and his survival suit took on water, authorities said.

Park Point is a high-risk swimming area due to unsafe waves and currents along the shore. The warning will last until Friday morning.

Current conditions support the formation of rip currents that are life threatening to anyone in the water regardess of swimming experience. “There are now no lifeguards at Park Point, and red flags are flying along the beach to indicate the risky swimming conditions”.