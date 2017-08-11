Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy to miss season with knee injury

Trent Murphy might not be too broken up when Carson Daly and Co. celebrate 2018 beginning, because 2017 has been brutal for the Washington Redskins edge defender.

Multiple reports are out that Washington Redskins Linebacker Trent Murphy will miss the entire 2017 National Football League season with a torn ACL.

The good news is Murphy gets to serve his four-game PEDs suspension during his stint on the I.R. list. He fell and twisted his knee awkwardly, and spent several minutes on his back on the turf with trainers looking at his left leg. Murphy walked off with a limp, aided by two trainers. The 26-year-old didn’t start a game last season, but played 45 or more snaps in 12 games, mainly in passing situations.

Murphy, 26, was second on the Redskins with nine sacks previous year, trailing only Ryan Kerrigan.

Washington, though, did draft Alabama edge defender Ryan Anderson in Round 2.