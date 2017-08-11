Region gas prices higher than national average after jump

New Yorkers are paying around $2.47 per gallon, while Californians are paying around $3.02.

“For the third straight week, gasoline prices have accelerated with the national average at its highest level in over eight weeks, driven by rising oil prices as inventories continue to tighten and concern over Venezuela lingers”, said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. In the Midwest, prices are averaging $2.11-$2.21 per gallon of gas.

Gas prices have risen 3.7 cents per gallon across the Gary metro area over the past month, as compared to a 7.3 cents per gallon nationally.

Travel demand is the primary reason given for the increase, AAA reports, although the price for a barrel of crude remains less than $50.

This month is poised to be even busier than normal, and West Coast refineries are ramping up production ahead of the predicted August 21 total solar eclipse, which will likely draw more than a million sky-watchers to Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming, officials said.

Florida is averaging $2.28 per gallon.

South Lake Tahoe reported the highest average gas price at $3.19 per gallon while Marysville ported the least expensive at $2.68 a gallon.

Despite tying MS for the lowest gas prices in the country at an average price of $2.09, SC also saw the largest weekly increase in gas prices at seven cents. But, while gas prices rose in most areas, there were some where they fell slightly, like the.06 cent drop in S. Lake Tahoe, the.01 cent drop in Santa Cruz and Fresno’s.12 cent decrease, the sharpest.