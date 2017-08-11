Rescuers seek to recover students’ bodies from auto in California river

Local authorities in California are consulting with military experts to discuss options for retrieving the bodies of two foreign exchange students believed to be in a wrecked auto that’s been in the raging Kings River for 17 days.

Thanee Saengrat, the Thai consul-general in Los Angeles, phoned Fresno County supervisor Nathan Magsig twice to inquire about the recovery, the consulate said. It crashed 500 feet below into the Kings River, swollen with snowmelt.

I would like family members to know that recovering their loved ones is a top priority at my office right now. “A date of when this will happen is still to be determined”.

Thiwadee “Min” Saengsuriyarit, 24, and Pakkaphol “Gof” Chairattanasongporn, 28, students at the University of Florida, were reported missing on July 26.

The auto had fallen from the cliff into raging waters made deeper and more violent by summer snow melt.

Police have been monitoring water levels to try to find an optimal time to retrieve the auto, and have flown a drone over the scene of the accident to get a better view inside, with no luck so far. A helicopter flyby of the crash showed the vehicle standing half upright in the water, with all airbags fired, preventing police from seeing inside.

A statement from Fresno Police confirmed that the remains of two individuals are still in the vehicle, though their identities have yet to be confirmed.

Protests are planned in Fresno County and Los Angeles by the Thai Amercian Community as frustration mounts at the slow progress of the operation.

The Thai consulate in Los Angeles said in a statement that they are working closely with local police on the matter and have notified the families of the missing students who are still waiting for confirmation on their identities.

Thai officials relayed the views of California rescuers on Friday amid in the Thai community about the delay in retrieving the bodies from the auto that plunged into the gorge near Fresno on July 26.