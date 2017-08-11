Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

(BIO) has risen 53.78% since August 11, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 7.14% the S&P500. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horan Capital Management Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CVS Health Corp …” on July 18, 2017, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire UM researcher-lead IFM Therapeutics in $2.32 …” published on August 04, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: Bristol Myers Squibb Co, 45.5% Follow-Through …” on July 27, 2017. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 183,096 shares with $10.71 million value, down from 202,641 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $92.80B valuation. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. About 463,629 shares traded. Additionally Bristol-Myers Squibb Company declared a dividend for shareholders paid on Tuesday the 1st of August 2017. It has underperformed by 39.89% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $93.08 billion company. A statistical measure of the dispersion of returns (volatility) for BMY producing salvation in Investors mouth, it has week volatility of 1.65% and for the month booked as 1.84%. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2016Q3. It is negative, as 51 investors sold CA, Inc. shares while 155 reduced holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) for 647,681 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Arrow Invest Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) for 11,252 shares. Chem Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CA, Inc. Bailard accumulated 43,855 shares. Lourd Lc owns 12,234 shares or 0.07% of their U.S. portfolio. 2,103 were accumulated by West Oak Limited Liability Co. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,920. Blackrock Japan Ltd accumulated 407,519 shares. Kimberly-Clark had 40 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded CA, Inc. As per Friday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Two brokerage firms recommended the company shares with a sell recommendation, eleven have published a hold recommendation and twelve have published a buy recommendation to the firms shares. the share now has a average recommendation of Hold and an consensus price target of $62.67. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The stock of CA, Inc. Cowen & Co maintained CA, Inc. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 27 by Jefferies. The company was initiated on Thursday, August 4 by Loop Capital. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $105 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 28 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained CA, Inc. UBS maintained the shares of BMY in report on Friday, August 19 with “Buy” rating.

CA, Inc.is engaged in providing software solutions enabling clients to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.17. The Firm operates through two divisions: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It has a 423.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s Mainframe Solutions and Enterprise Solutions divisions comprise the Company’s software business organized by the nature of its software offerings and the platform on which the products operate.

Since March 10, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $106,890 activity. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 48 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. LEUNG SANDRA also sold $5.27 million worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, March 3. As per Friday, July 31, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Sell” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, April 6. Bnp Paribas Inv Partners, France-based fund reported 261,408 shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Wednesday, July 12. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, June 20 by Scotia Capital.

Since February 27, 2017, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $9.91 million activity. ANDREOTTI LAMBERTO sold $1.81M worth of stock. Shares for $851,220 were sold by Schmukler Louis S on Tuesday, March 14. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.53 million shares.

Separately, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,000 stocks of the shares in a trade on early Wed, Aug 2nd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2016Q3. It dropped, as 86 investors sold BMY shares while 529 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Atlanta Cap Company L L C has 1.24M shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 1.66% or 213,294 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY). Princeton Alpha Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 9,105 shares. Charlemagne Limited holds 4,347 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 181,109 shares. Shell Asset Management has 228,479 shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY). Telos Capital Incorporated holds 7,372 shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $61.30. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Wednesday, December 2 to “Buy”.