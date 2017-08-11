Research Report For Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Zynerba Pharma CS (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 1.6. This gauge is crucial in determining whether investors are moved toward the direction of buying more of the stock, or else doing the contradictory side and selling more of the stock.

The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the a year ago is $32. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a consensus outperform rating from 8 Wall Street analysts, and the number of shares now sold short amount to at least 25.85% of shares outstanding. The other 3, though not evenly; between analysts who think you should buy Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. versus those who think you should sell it. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ZYNE) opened at 7.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The company now has a market value of $75.87M. Based on a recent bid, the stock is trading -70.10% away from it’s 52- week high and 30.86% away from its 52 week low. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,953 put options on the stock.

Taking a closer look into the volatility on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc". Reiterates $8.00 Price Target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 336,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,619,436.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

In related news, CFO James E. Fickenscher purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. Its book value per share for the most recent quarter is $5.46 while its price to book ratio for the same period is 1.39, as for as the company’s cash per share for the most recent quarter is $5.8, however its price to cash per share ratio for the same period is 1.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 325,950 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

That's a potential 84.21 increase relative to where Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.