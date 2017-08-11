Revenue Estimates Analysis Of Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP)

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter valued at $257,000.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $18,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,371,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after buying an additional 2,027,256 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 391.5% in the first quarter. The Price to Sales (P/S) ratio of the stock is 2.42, while P/B (Price to Book) stands at 1.07. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter worth $3,549,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

To focus on performance of the Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) that has shown a discernible change in trend levels over the path of recent market activity.

Its latest closing price kept its distance from the SMA50 at -19.80% and -8.03% compared with the SMA 20 while it was down/up -46.92% from the average-price of 200 days. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hi-Crush Partners LP is 154 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 215 Million.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. Looking ahead to earnings forecasts, for the running fiscal period, Wall Street analysts have anticipated that the company will report 0.41 earnings per share. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Net profit margin of Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) was recorded at -2.1 percent, operating profit margin was 0.9 percent, while gross profit margin stands at 10.6 percent. The total amount of shares outstanding is 84.59 million, giving the company a market capitalization of about 697.87 million.

Previously Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Hi-Crush Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.2%. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCLP shares. The Lower end of the earnings estimate is $0.22, while the higher end of the earnings estimate is $0.45. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Price Target plays a critical role when it comes to the analysis of a Stock. DA Davidson initiated Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) rating on Monday, December 7. 1 and 2 is equivalent to a buy rating, 3 a hold rating, and 4 and 5 a sell rating. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.