Rifle believed to be used by Ian McCarthy recovered

Investigators believe they have recovered the murder weapon used to kill a Clinton Police officer.

He’s accused of throwing the rifle used in Michael’s death into a body of water, where it was discovered.

The charge alleges Noble threw the rifle used in the murder of Michael into a body of water north of Clinton, knowing it had been used in the crime and with intent to hide it from investigators, according to a news release from the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted Thursday that the rifle was found north of Clinton, Mo., in Henry County.

The 37-year-old officer was allegedly gunned down late Sunday night by 39-year-old Ian McCarthy during a traffic stop.

McCarthy’s been charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting. He stopped the driver suspected to be McCarthy along Green Street, near Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Visitation for Michael is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, 314 West Jefferson St.in Clinton.