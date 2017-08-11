RJD Leader Kedar Rai Shot Dead In Bihar

An RJD worker and Danapur Nagar Parishad ward councillor was shot dead on Thursday morning at Danapur near Patna.

A councillor close to RJD of the Danapur Municipal Council was today gunned down by three motorcycle borne assailants in Saguna Mor area of the state capital.

Kedar Rai was out on his morning walk in Danapur when the attack took place, the police said.

RJD ward councillor Rai was immediately rushed to a private hospital after the incident. Rai, who was in his 50s, was considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to the Newspaper,”We are confident of nabbing the culprits soon”, he added.The murder is suspected to be the fallout of a land dispute. Rai owns considerable immovable property in the area, and was known to have disputes with the land mafia for several years.

He said that Kedar Rai himself had criminal antecedents and was involved in around 20 criminal cases.