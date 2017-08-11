Rockland-Boston Cape Air flight lands safely after window opens in flight

A late afternoon flight with nine passengers aboard the Boston-bound Cape Air flight to Boston got a little windier August 9 when the upper portion of the door opened.

A spokeswoman for Cape Air said the plane was coming into Logan when the top of the clam-shell door opened. “I’m sure it was noisy”.

Cape Air is investigating what caused the window to open mid-flight and has sent a maintenance team to inspect the plane, Haynes said.

The plane, which is not pressurized, made a safe landing, said Lohr.

The pilot called the tower, declared an emergency landing and landed without incident. Haynes said the passengers on board made it safely to their destinations.

Passengers were on board the plane with the top of the exit door open for approximately 10-15 minutes, said the airline.

“The pilot talked to all the passengers”, she said.

Cape Air mechanics are still working to determine why the door malfunctioned.

Cape Air began commercial flights between Rockland and Boston in 2008, offering six daily nonstop flights during the summer months.

Boston serves as Cape Air’s hub with flights leaving year round to destinations in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and NY.