Roger Goodell attends first game at Gillette Stadium since Deflategate

It was the first time Goodell attended a game in Foxboro since the January 2015 AFC title game against the Colts, the game that touched off Deflategate.

It might not be long until Goodell makes his next trip to Foxboro, Mass. either.

Better to show his face now, at an exhibition game, so that it’s slightly less of a spectacle come next month.

In the time between Goodell’s visits to Foxborough, he and Brady engaged in a lengthy legal battle over the ball-deflating scandal, for which Goodell suspended Brady four games, stripped the Patriots of a first-round pick and fined the team $1 million. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl anyway – Brady’s fifth. After all, just look at these happy fans having a good time with the commissioner in this obviously-not-staged photo op, via National Football League public relations officer Brian McCarthy.