Rogers County Sheriff’s Office hires former Tulsa officer Betty Shelby

Just a week after resigning from the Tulsa Police Department, an officer who was acquitted of manslaughter has joined a local sheriff’s office.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m.at the Rogers County courthouse.

Shelby, 43, was found not guilty in May of manslaughter in the September shooting death of Terence Crutcher. His was just the latest name to be added to the list of unarmed black men and women killed by law enforcement. Sheriff Scott Walton didn’t say what her duties will be but said she won’t be paid.

Shelby shot Crutcher, 40, in September after his auto had stalled in the street and he allegedly did not respond to her questions, backed away with his hands in the air, and started to lean into his vehicle.

The Tulsa Police Department announced that Shelby would be allowed to resume work but would not be put back on patrol. Shelby, in a 60 Minutes interview, said Crutcher’s race had nothing to do with her actions.

“But I would think, as police officers, we work with this job not as a popularity contest”.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Walton for giving me this opportunity to continue being active in the profession I’ve dedicated my life to”, Shelby said.

She returned to the Tulsa Police Department in an administrative position, but resigned in July, saying she felt isolated from other officers. Walton published multiple posts on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page questioning the merits of her prosecution.