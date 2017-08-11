Rogers Cup 2017: Roger Federer overcomes sloppy start to down David Ferrer

Second-seeded Roger Federer advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Rogers Cup in Montreal on Thursday, but it was not easy.

World number three Roger Federer dropped his first set since June on Thursday but recovered to dispatch Spaniard David Ferrer 4-6 6-4 6-2 at their last 16 meeting in the Rogers Cup.

“I already beat other players 17 times”, said Federer. That’s why I have a lot of respect for this match today. “So this type of head-to-head is a bit unusual”.

With Federer slowly improving his first serve as the match wore on, Ferrer was unable to carve out the break opportunities he had found in the first set.

Things started to come together for the Swiss midway through the second set, however he was still forced to save two break points when serving at 5-4, before drawing level at a set apiece.

Federer will next play against Roberto Bautista Agut, who overcame Gael Monfils in three sets, but he will be troubled by the 47 unforced errors he made against Ferrer.

Bautista Agut, seeded 12th, fought off a match point to force a tiebreaker.

Also, Diego Schwartzman of Argentina lost the first eight games of his match against American American Jared Donaldson, but Schwartzman rallied for a 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory.

Unseeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman posted a unusual win over American Jared Donaldson 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 to advance to a quarterfinal meeting with Robin Haase, the 52nd-ranked Dutchman who upset seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1.