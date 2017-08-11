Rookie McMillan knocked from National Football League debut with knee injury

Potentially set to start at linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan was looking to prove himself in his National Football League debut Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Miami drafted McMillan out of Ohio State in the second round of the National Football League draft and he is pegged to see some big minutes during the regular season. He was covering a punt on special teams. He was a first team All-Big Ten selection and a second team AP All-American.

Losing McMillan might force Alonso or Timmons to move inside. Hull went on to replace McMillan on Thursday, as he and Neville Hewitt are the only members of Miami’s linebacker corps with starting National Football League experience.

With McMillan injured, Neville Hewitt or Mike Hull will likely take his place.

McMillan, 20, was selected by the Dolphins with the No. 54 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Aikens is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins and has 51 tackles in his career. The interception and the pass defense both occurred his rookie season.