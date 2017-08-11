Rouhani appoints 2 women Vice Presidents after criticism

There are 12 vice president positions, which can be appointed by Rouhani without parliamentary approval, unlike cabinet positions.

The reelected President Hassan Rouhani appointed three women to top posts in his Cabinet, keeping the share of females in his second administration at the same level as his first.

Massoumeh Ebtekar was named the vice president for family and women’s affairs, while Laya Joneidi was made the vice president for legal affairs.

Meanwhile, female former Vice President Shahindokht Molaverdi was named assistant for citizenship rights.

Vice-presidents do not have ministerial responsibility.

The lack of any women among Rouhani’s new ministers, announced on Tuesday, has been strongly criticised by his reformist allies who say he has bowed to pressure from the religious establishment. She handled the environment portfolio in Rouhani’s previous government.

Mowlaverdi had said the all-male Cabinet showed that Iran was “treading water”.

“I won’t forget how people rallied votes for Rouhani”, one critic posted on Twitter in Farsi.

There has been only one female cabinet member since Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979.