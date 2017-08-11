RSS out to kill Rahul, says Lalu

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Monday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was exclusively responsible for breaking the Grand Alliance and added that former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav would go to the people to “expose” the JD-U President.

Modi distributed copies of purported sale deeds of the three flats to the media, purchased by the three companies engaged in sand mining. “Ltd – have been given sand-mining contracts worth Rs. 237 crore in six districts, and the director of all three companies is Subhas Yadav, a close relative of Lalu Prasad.”, alleged Mr Modi while adding that, on 13 June this year, Subhas Yadav’s companies had purchased three flats at the cost of Rs. 1 crore 72 lakhs from Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Prasad.

Nitish Kumar had resigned as Chief Minister of the Grand Secular Alliance government in Bihar last month after Lalu Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav repeatedly refused to give explanations about corruption charges he has been facing.

The attack on Lalu’s family comes days after Modi had claimed that he would come out with documentary evidence to prove that the sand mining mafias were involved in funding RJD and also associated with the family.

Tejashwi Yadav will reach out to people during his “Janadesh Apman Yatra” from Wednesday, Lalu Prasad said.

It was Sushil Modi, who had earlier raised a string of corruption charges against Lalu Yadav’s family.

Immediately after coming to power, the new government in Bihar has launched a major crackdown against sand mafia, seizing machines used for illegal mining and a large number of sand laden trucks. “Tejashwi Yadav is going to the people and he will also invite people to attend the RJD’s August 27 rally in Patna against the BJP“, he added.

Mr Modi further stated that he would be writing to the Income-Tax and other relevant departments seeking investigation into these mining companies and their connection with the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav.