Russia Sees “Very High” Risk Of War Between US And North Korea

He said after meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai that the United Nations should remain as the sole platform for solving the dispute over North Korea, a country that has threatened to attack the U.S. and its allies with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Lavrov did not refer to Trump’s most recent remark that the United States military is “locked and loaded” in the event of a misstep by North Korea, but said Moscow is “very alarmed” at Washington’s rhetoric of preemptive military action.

Russian Federation and China have the relatively closest diplomatic relations with the insular state of North Korea.

Lavrov noted that North Korea had once signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) but then withdrew from it.

The Russian foreign minister said that Russia and China had “a whole range of proposals aimed at preventing the deepest conflict, a crisis with a huge number of human losses”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has traveled to Thailand to discuss the tension on the Korean Peninsula as well as the need for more cooperation on cyber security and counter-terrorism efforts.

“There are direct threats of deploying [military] power”, he stated.

“When a fight has almost broken out, the first step away from the risky threshold should be taken by the side that is stronger and smarter”, Lavrov said.

A similar position was voiced earlier on Friday by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said Berlin would support “any non-military solutions” regarding North Korea but deemed an escalation of rhetoric “the wrong answer“.