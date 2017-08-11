Ruth Davidson questions Conservatives’ net migration target

A split at the top of the Conservatives on immigration policy has emerged after the Scottish Tory leader, Ruth Davidson, called on the government to consider scrapping its target of reducing the number of new arrivals to tens of thousands a year.

“Because the party that you represent in 2010, in the general election, in 2015, in the general election and in 2017, in this snap general election – in all three manifestos pledged to reduce net migration to tens of thousands a year”.

She is widely tipped as a future leader, after leading the Tories to big gains north of the border – while the party fell back disastrously in England and lost its Commons majority.

Opponents claimed the Tories were in “open warfare” over the UK’s immigration target after senior cabinet figures appealed to the Prime Minister to ease the target earlier this year.

Davidson, who opposed leaving the European Union in last year’s referendum, said Brexit is a “big reset button” that should make lowering the number of migrants easier.

“It is clear that, if we want Britain’s economy to grow, in order to increase the tax receipts that fund our public services, we need to take action”, she wrote, in The Daily Telegraph. Boris Johnson has previously said he thinks the policy should be dropped.

Recent polling shows that a majority of British adults say global students should be allowed to work in the United Kingdom for a while after finishing their studies, and only 24% think of such students as immigrants.

“So let’s start there”.

Immigration spokesman Stuart McDonald MP said: “Brexit threatens to be economically disastrous for Scotland, and it seems Ruth Davidson is only now waking up to that fact”.

Davidson, a strong Remain supporter in the lead up to the referendum last June, called for a “grown up conversation” on migration.

Labour’s shadow Scotland Office minister Paul Sweeney said: “The Tories are in open warfare and these comments from Ruth Davidson show just deep the splits in the party run”.

“But the person who needs to be persuaded is her boss in Downing Street, Theresa May – and the PM shows no sign of ditching her reckless pursuit of a hard Brexit”.