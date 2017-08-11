Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. The SI to Sabra Healthcare Reit Incorporated’s float is 18.68%. It has outperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 7.66%. Currently, the stock has a 1 Year Price Target of $26.28. Verizon Communications Inc now has $195.03 billion valuation.

During last 3 month it remained at -14.49%. Volume in the last session has increased compared with DOW’s average trading volume. Since an alpha above 1 hints at more gains, investors can predict some further rally scope. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sabra Healthcare REIT’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.69 EPS. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 16,505 shares. The company beat the analyst EPS Estimate with the difference of $0.2. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is an interesting stock at present. Henderson Gru Public Ltd Company accumulated 346,413 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 46,674 shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. Northern Trust has 1.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 1.53 Billion. The corporation, through its subsidiaries, has ownership of and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. the firms segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. the firms primary firm consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. It has a 16.14 P/E ratio. Bank of Montreal Can has an ownership of 3,893 stocks of the real estate investment trust’s shares valued $109,000 after scooping up an extra 1,191 shares through out the quarter. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Therefore 29% are positive. Keeley Asset Management has invested 1.59% in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA). The firm has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, August 25. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. On the other side, analysts now consider Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. a sell, and a technical analysis of the stock is setting somewhat neutral outlook for now. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 341,349 shares.

Since February 7, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $3.08 million activity. 32,254 shares were sold by WALDEN MARNI M, worth $1.61 million. $316,823 worth of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares were sold by SILLIMAN CRAIG L. Gurnani Roger had sold 10,804 shares worth $543,385 on Thursday, February 23. 83,930 are held by Buckingham.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. (NYSE:VZ) for 81,432 shares. Phocas Financial stated it has 421,692 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Capstone Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.01% or 15,143 shares. 3,702,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. State Street holds 0% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio.