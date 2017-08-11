Saints rookies to watch in first preseason game August 10 vs. Browns

METAIRIE, La. – Adrian Peterson will not make his debut with the New Orleans Saints in Thursday night’s preseason opener at the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Neither team greatly improved their roster in the offseason, as the Browns really only added Brock Osweiler to their roster to try and solve their quarterback woes, while the Saints lost Brandin Cooks this offseason and couldn’t get anything back to replace him. Happy preseason opening day!

Cleveland has a 13-4 edge in the regular-season series, having won the first eight games before the Saints broke through with a 16-14 win on October 28, 1984. After the 1995 season, the original Browns team was moved to Baltimore by owner Art Modell. Especially for the rookies that come into the Black and Gold uniforms for the first time. The PAT by Phil Dawson capped the 21-16 victory.

Kickoff time at FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 7 o’clock. This is the first matchup between the two clubs since they met in Cleveland on September 14, 2014, when a Billy Cundiff field goal with three seconds remaining gave the Browns a 26-24 win.

Peterson, 32, hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2013 and hasn’t carried the ball in a preseason game since 2011 with the Minnesota Vikings.