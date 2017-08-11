Sanjay Dutt’s daughter sends an emotional message at Bhoomi trailer launch

Trailer for Sanjay Dutt’s comeback movie Bhoomi has been released and fans are going gaga over it.

Sanjay Dutt, who surprised her daughter Trishala Dutt, who turns a year older yesterday, by launching the trailer of Bhoomi on her birthday.

Bhoomi is a revenge drama that is stitched to a father and daughter relationship.

His daughter sent an emotional voice note to her dad, which was played at the launch. To mean so much to me to know that you’ve chosen a film based on father-daughter relationship as your comeback film.

Trishala, who lives in NY sent a special message during the trailer launch, which has Sanjay Dutt nearly teary eyed. You’re stronger than you know. “But then a Ranbir inside me hit back on my head and said, ‘ zyaada fhudko mat, tum kabhi Sanjay Dutt ban nahi sakte'( Don’t fly so much, You can not become Sanajy Dutt)”. “However, I hope nothing has been shown about my love life”. And suddenly I realised ‘ arey this is my trailer launch’. He looked nothing less but Sanjay Dutt. Accompanying him is his doting wife Maanyata Dutt. But still, the Kapoor lad feels that he can never become Sanjay Dutt and we totally agree with him.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the event was also attended by celebrities including Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, the latter of whom will next be seen playing Sanjay Dutt in his biopic.