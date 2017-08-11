Saraki allegedly fires 98 aides out of 300

Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu said, however said on Thursday that the exercise, which actually started some four months ago, was aimed at ensuring effective service delivery by the office. And if we down tool it will certainly be a clog in the wheel of the operations of the National Assembly, said Gozie Nwachukwu, one of the aggrieved workers.

Arthur Ndiwe, an aide of the senate president, Bukola Saraki was quoted saying the office of the senate president conducted a staff audit earlier in the year to thin down the number of aides, which was about 300. Some of our colleagues called me to clarify what happened.

“It is good for a public official like the Senate President to have given everybody the opportunity to serve, the last 26 months are good enough to determine who would fits into his agenda for the next 22 months of the life span of this Senate”.

It was just concluded a few days ago and the objective of the exercise is to reposition the office to improve on service delivery and improve on his ability to deliver on the agenda of the 8th Senate.

“Decisions have been taken on three sides”.

The affected Staff of the National Assembly have been redeployed to the Legislative Bureaucracy it was confirmed.

“The two years was sufficient enough to determine who is doing well, who needs a little push and who can not really fit in entirely and within the two year the assessment was made and the decision was taken”. It was meant to reposition the office.

“That is the summary of the whole exercise and it is possible that a new set of people will be joining the exercise”.

