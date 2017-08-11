SAT Lifts Trading Curbs From JKumar, Prakash Industries

At the open of the trade, the stock hit its lowest trading permissible limit for the day.

A number of companies, including Parsvnath Developers, JKumar Infraprojects and Prakash Industries, on Wednesday moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against SEBI classifying them as “shell companies”, contesting that their businesses are legitimate.

Sebi’s communication to stock exchanges had said its directive was based on a 9 June letter from the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) identifying these 331 firms. Sebi also said that its circular was a general direction or an administrative order to the stock exchanges in the interests of investors or securities market, which can not be appealed in the tribunal. The tribunal found that Sebi had passed the order without any investigation. “Our company’s compliance track record with the exchanges and Registrar of Companies is impeccable”, the company said.

It said that since the list from MCA was received by Sebi on June 9 and the bourses were ordered to take action against these companies on August 7, that took almost two months to comply with the ministry’s directive.

In a statement, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it has started collecting information about the 48 firms that are listed on its platform, out of the list of 331 companies.

Besides, the letter stated that shares held by the promoters and directors in “such listed companies” shall be allowed to be transferred by depositories only upon verification by the exchanges concerned and they shall not be allowed to transact in the security except to buy securities in the said listed company until verification of credential, fundamental by exchanges is completed.

“We have filed an appeal before Saturday. We are not a shell company and we have complied with all the rules and regulations and not evaded any tax”, Parsvnath chairman Pradeep Jain said. On August 8, numerous companies tagged annual reports and other financials along with their filings to press upon the exchanges that they are not shell companies and are in compliance with all regulations.

Shares of JKumar Infraprojects and Prakash Industries hit lower circuit limit in early trade after trading in both the scrips resumed after three sessions. J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (J Kumar Infra) is one such entity, facing the regulator’s wrath. “Besides, there has never been an occasion when our company has indulged in any kind of malpractices in stock market”.

The shares had moved to so-called Stage VI of graded surveillance measures – where trading is allowed only once a month – for being suspected shell companies.

“Exchanges shall appoint an independent auditor to conduct audit of such listed companies and, if necessary, even conduct forensic audit of these companies to verify its credentials, fundamentals”.