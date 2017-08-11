‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Scaramucci in summer special

“Weekend Update: Summer Edition” runs through the end of the month.

Anchor Colin Jost joked at the top of the mock newscast Thursday: “It’s been a insane year these last few weeks”.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but there were some staffing changes at the White House this summer”, Jost said, referencing the departure of several Trump administration staffers – including Scaramucci, press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus – in recent weeks. Co-anchor Colin Jost cited the upheaval surrounding the White House, saying that while he was unsure whether Trump had colluded with Russia, “He’s definitely colluding with ‘Dancing With the Stars'”.

But the most notable moment of the show came when Hader made his debut as the fast-talking New Yorker Scaramucci. But the comedian got his chance to celebrate during Thursday’s show.

“All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of Idiot Mountain for 11 days”, he said. He made contact. I saw it. Tongue to tip. “And now that I’m gone, you’re all depressed and edgy and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scaramooch!”

Notably, less than half the episode was devoted to politics, with Kenan Thompson appearing as LaVar Ball – the outspoken father of Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball – and Leslie Jones chatting up her toned-up physique, asking Jost to kiss her bicep.

The cameo followed a return appearance by cast member Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. and the North Shore’s Alex Moffat as his brother Eric, again depicted as a dolt continually spoiling his sibling’s lies.

