‘Saturday Night Live’ parodies famous father LaVar Ball

There is no one that has made more headlines this summer across any sport more than LaVar Ball, and to make that feat even more impressive – he doesn’t actually play a sport.

LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball and the head man in charge of Big Baller Brand, was featured on Thursday evening’s Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update.sort of.

Any attention is good attention in LaVar Ball’s world, so he’s probably thrilled that he elevated to the status of being made fun of on Saturday Night Live. That’s not too far off from the real LaVar, who recently said he could beat MJ “with 1 hand tied behind my back with some glasses on with one eye lens out with some flips flops on in the rain”.

And luckily for National Basketball Association fans, Thompson’s version of Ball was spot-on, as he made some pretty wild claims to host Colin Jost about being eight feet tall, eating 100 turkeys on Thanksgiving and much more while wearing a (fake) Big Baller Brand shirt.

Not gonna lie, I laughed at “Super Target”. “While wearing a beekeeper suit and wearing Hamburger Helper gloves”. I honestly do not doubt LaVar Ball would deny eating 100 turkeys at Thanksgiving.