Saudi energy minister says discussed stabilizing oil market with Iraq

Saudi Arabia and Iraq are going to implement the oil producers’ output cut deal reached in the Austrian capital of Vienna, according to media reports.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih (R) and Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaybi hold a joint press conference in theSaudi Red Sea resort of Jeddah on August 10, 2017.

Iraq’s oil minister met with the Saudi crown prince and other senior officials on Wednesday in Jeddah to discuss Opec’s policies to stabilise oil prices, cooperation in the energy industry and other economic opportunities.

But despite the commitment, crude production by OPEC members saw an uptick in July, including by Saudi Arabia which had championed efforts by the group and allied independent producers to extend an output freeze.

The agreement was also supported by 11 non-OPEC states, which promised to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day. Sectarian tension and the ongoing conflict in the region made relations rigid during Iraq’s post-Saddam era, and it seemed as if with Iraq’s majority Shia population juxtaposing a Sunni Saudi Arabia, future affairs between both nations would continue to be apprehensive.

The kingdom is seeking ways to increase its influence in Iraqi politics, including by engaging with Shiite political figures who are themselves looking to balance Iran’s deep influence and position themselves ahead of parliamentary elections next year.

They also discussed the opening of land routes, launching of direct flights and encouraging trade and investment in Iraq by the Saudi private sector.