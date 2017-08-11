Savills’ global reach offsets sluggish United Kingdom housing market

Savills said: “Many of these investors, while they accept that occupational risk has increased due to Brexit, still see the United Kingdom as comparatively secure in a global context”.

The worldwide estate agency Savills has reported a 27 per cent rise in pre-tax profit as it benefits from its global presence, despite a slowdown in the United Kingdom housing market.

The average value of London residential property sold by Savills in the period was £2.7m (last year it was £2.5m) while in the country the average price of a home sold in the first six months of this year was £1.1m (last year it was £1m).

Jeremy Helsby, group chief executive, pointed to strong growth in Asia and a “resilient performance” in the United Kingdom as big factors behind the increase in profits.

Jeremy Helsby, group chief executive of Savills, said: “In an environment of ongoing political and economic uncertainty, we continue to anticipate that our performance for the full year will be in line with the board’s expectations”.

Underlying profits for the United Kingdom resi side of Savills’ business fell 27 per cent to £5.4m – a year ago the comparable figure was £7.4m.

Revenue – over two-thirds of which comes from outside the United Kingdom – rose by 15% to £714.4 million, and its interim dividend was hiked by 6% to 4.65 pence.

Savills described its performance overall as “great” and “resilient in the UK”.

“In line with our overall growth strategy, we have continued to build on the Savills Studley platform in the USA, particularly our capital markets business, with recruitment and incremental acquisition activity across the country”.