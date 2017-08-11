SC man dies after going back into burning home for phone

All three managed to make it out of the fire safely, but the 22-year old went back to retrieve his phone and never returned, according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman.

The fire broke out at the mobile home on Berry Lane around 3 a.m.

A 17-year-old female and another woman were also in the trailer at the time of the incident.

Firefighters say the fire started in the mother’s bedroom and she woke her daughter and her fiancée up and got them out before he went back inside.

The man’s body was later found in the back bedroom of the mobile home.

Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said when firefighters arrived, half of the mobile home was fully involved.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Firefighters say the victim was trapped within five feet of the doorway.

The Homeland Park Fire Department and Flat Rock-Bowen Fire Department were called to the scene to battle the blaze.

It’s the second fire the victims have had this year.

Boseman says an autopsy is scheduled for later Friday morning.

The previous incident occurred earlier in the year and was determined to have been caused electrical fire from an air-conditioning unit.