SEA Games-bound athletes told: Keep the Filipino fighting spirit alive

Putra Jaya: Malaysia is targeting to be overall champions at the 29th SEA Games and 9th Asean Para Games, with the respective targets of 111 and 103 gold medals.

“We want to be remembered as not just the best hosts but we also want to become the overall champions this time”, said Najib, who later handed the Malaysian flag to chef de mission Datuk Marina Chin.

“My target now is to go for the fourth gold medal consecutively in this championship”, he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Al-Jufferi had won three gold medals consecutively at the SEA Games since 2011 in Indonesia, and repeating the feat in Myanmar in 2013, before achieving a hattrick in the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

Now, he has called on the national athletes competing in the KL SEA Games from Aug 19-30 to deliver the best gift for the nation’s 60th year of independence by winning the overall title.

Khairy said that they came up with the figure of 111 after analysing the performance of athletes and also the targets set by the individual sports associations.

Khairy, however, did not reveal in detail which sports were expected to contribute to the gold medal tally. That will put unnecessary pressure on the athletes.

“With this advantage, we are confident history would be created and we want all of you to give your best to ensure the national contingent emerges as overall champions”, he said to the cries of “Boleh” (Can) by athletes at Dewan Perdana in PICC.

“We have improved on the existing facilities and they are now of world-class standards”.

“Nothing beats the feeling of standing on top of the podium and receiving the gold medal”, said Najib. “The other reason is that people will start analysing and criticising sports associations which do not meet their targets in the Games”, said Khairy.

The Jalur Gemilang for the Malaysian Asean Para Games contingent was handed over to contingent chief Datuk R. Subramaniam.